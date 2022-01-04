Man arrested after Roanoke shooting Monday
Roanoke Police have made an arrest after Monday’s shooting along Orange Avenue NE.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested Timothy P. Meadows, 44 of Roanoke, after Monday’s shooting along Orange Avenue NE.
He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
He was identified and located shortly after the shooting. Meadows arrived at the Roanoke Police Department Tuesday morning and the warrants were served without issue.
