Man arrested after Roanoke shooting Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested Timothy P. Meadows, 44 of Roanoke, after Monday’s shooting along Orange Avenue NE.

He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was identified and located shortly after the shooting. Meadows arrived at the Roanoke Police Department Tuesday morning and the warrants were served without issue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.