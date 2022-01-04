Advertisement

Missing Lynchburg resident found dead

(GRAY-TV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg resident reported missing January 3 was found dead Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers went to the 1800 block of James Street for a person check and found Victor Monroe Gosnell, 65, and his vehicle, according to police.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

