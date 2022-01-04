More than 15,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,176,159 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 4, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 15,456 from Monday’s reported 1,160,703, a bigger increase than the 7,967 new cases reported Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,102,388 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 77.5% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 67.7% fully vaccinated. 88.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.2% are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, 11,318,769 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 29.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 27.9% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 15,622 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,615 reported Monday.

2,798 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 2,611 reported Monday. 79,586 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

