Morning snow blanketed Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the snow quickly covered neighborhood streets Monday morning.

But the plows were out early, making sure the main roads remained clear.

And as drivers swept the wet snow from their cars, city crews put down salt and scraped the sidewalks outside public buildings.

For some people, like members of the Alvarado family who were sledding near their home, it was an opportunity to enjoy some time together outside.

By midday, most of the primary roads in the Roanoke Valley were clear of snow and ice.

