Morning snow blanketed Roanoke Valley

Members of the Alvarado family play in the snow Monday morning in Roanoke.
Members of the Alvarado family play in the snow Monday morning in Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, the snow quickly covered neighborhood streets Monday morning.

But the plows were out early, making sure the main roads remained clear.

And as drivers swept the wet snow from their cars, city crews put down salt and scraped the sidewalks outside public buildings.

For some people, like members of the Alvarado family who were sledding near their home, it was an opportunity to enjoy some time together outside.

By midday, most of the primary roads in the Roanoke Valley were clear of snow and ice.

