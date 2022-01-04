Power restored to more than 70 percent of AEP customers after Monday’s storm

(WDBJ) - Crews around the commonwealth are still braving the elements to restore services to customers after Monday’s winter weather string of events.

According to Appalachian Power, more than 70 percent of their customers who lost power Monday are back to service. The around 12,000 customers still without power can be broken down into the following locations:

“Counties with the most customer outages related to storm damage include:

Amherst, 2,400

Albemarle, 2,989

Bedford, 1,568

Franklin, 1,158

City of Lynchburg, 1,118

Nelson, 1,545

Henry, 587″

Drones, helicopters and an additional 95 workers that are mostly from Ohio are all being utilized to help with the efforts.

“Workers are still encountering some access issues in rural areas due to road conditions.

Employees are observing COVID-19 safety precautions as they go about restoring service in order to protect themselves, our customers and the public.

Restoration Estimates

Most customers with outages related to the storm should have service restored before or by the following times:

· Wednesday night: Floyd, Giles and Montgomery counties

· Thursday afternoon: Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, as well as the City of Roanoke

· Thursday night: Henry, Patrick counties

· Friday evening: Albemarle, Amherst, Bedford, Nelson counties and the City of Lynchburg

Weather

The weather outlook is favorable for service restoration.

Safety Messages

Heavy snow can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/

For More Information

For information on a specific outage, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.