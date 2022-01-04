Advertisement

Rising COVID cases could affect staffing and Roanoke city services

Roanoke City Seal
Roanoke City Seal(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Services in the city of Roanoke could be affected if the spread of the Omicron variant requires a large number of employees to quarantine or isolate.

City Manager Bob Cowell delivered that message to members of Roanoke City Council Monday afternoon.

Cowell said close to three dozen city employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and he expects at least that many this week. And the numbers are likely to continue growing.

“Going into the weekend, positivity rates across the Commonwealth were well over 25%, which means one in every four people being tested is testing positive for COVID,” Cowell said. “And for us here, that is ultimately going to affect our level of service.”

Cowell said the city has been working on contingency plans: what happens if there aren’t enough people to keep all of the libraries open, enough solid waste workers to pick up trash, or enough communications officers to staff the E-911 center.

Cowell said the city is focusing on critical services

“Our workforce proved through the first part of COVID that we can deliver most of our services virtually,” he told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We are continuing to do that in some areas and are continuing to ramp that up. There are some things that just have to be done in person, and those are the ones we’re focused on the most, trying to make sure we can preserve that to the extent we’re able.”

It will be possible to shift resources, if one library has to close, for example, or if one fire station has to cover for another.

The police department already has a large number of vacancies, so dealing with a shortage there could be more challenging.

