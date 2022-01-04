Advertisement

The Roanoke 100 Miler is back for its 10th anniversary

Each year, the Roanoke 100 Miler helps track physical fitness progress for residents around the valley.
Courtesy PLAYRoanoke Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hike, run, or walk your way to a goal of 100 miles of physical activity beginning this January!

A 30-minute human-powered activity may also take the place of a one mile length for tracking purposes.

Further details about the Roanoke 100 Miler can be found by visiting the event’s website.

