The Roanoke 100 Miler is back for its 10th anniversary
Each year, the Roanoke 100 Miler helps track physical fitness progress for residents around the valley.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hike, run, or walk your way to a goal of 100 miles of physical activity beginning this January!
Each year, the Roanoke 100 Miler helps track physical fitness progress for residents around the valley.
A 30-minute human-powered activity may also take the place of a one mile length for tracking purposes.
Further details about the Roanoke 100 Miler can be found by visiting the event’s website.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.