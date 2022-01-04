The Roanoke 100 Miler is back for its 10th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hike, run, or walk your way to a goal of 100 miles of physical activity beginning this January!

Each year, the Roanoke 100 Miler helps track physical fitness progress for residents around the valley.

A 30-minute human-powered activity may also take the place of a one mile length for tracking purposes.

Further details about the Roanoke 100 Miler can be found by visiting the event’s website.

