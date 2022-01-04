Rockbridge and parts of Campbell county experiencing 911 outage

ROCKBRIDGE/CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County and parts of Campbell County are currently experiencing a 911 outage, according to press releases.

In case of emergency in Rockbridge County, text 911 or call 540-572-4200.

In the areas of Altavista and Brookneal in Campbell County if you have an emergency and cannot reach 911 from a landline dial or text 911 from a mobile phone, or call the non-emergency number 434-332-9574.

An update will come when the outages are fixed.

