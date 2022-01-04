Salem Police issue alert for man missing since early last month

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Police Department is asking for help locating Nathan W. Stratigos after there has been no activity on social media accounts or contact with friends or family since early last month.

Stratigos was last seen December 9 in the area of LewisGale Hospital and might go by the last names Tabby or Tabbee.

Contact 540-375-3083 with helpful information for police.

