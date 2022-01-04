Advertisement

Salem Police issue alert for man missing since early last month

Contact 540-375-3083 with helpful information for police.
Courtesy: Salem Police
Courtesy: Salem Police(Salem Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Police Department is asking for help locating Nathan W. Stratigos after there has been no activity on social media accounts or contact with friends or family since early last month.

Stratigos was last seen December 9 in the area of LewisGale Hospital and might go by the last names Tabby or Tabbee.

Contact 540-375-3083 with helpful information for police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
(FILE)
Estimates set for power being restored for AEP customers
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video

Latest News

Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash system
Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash collection system
Rocky Mount trash bins
Labor shortage delays trash bin distribution for some in Rocky Mount
Amherst County Warming Center
Amherst County opens warming center
Britney Pulley, reported missing by Shenandoah National Park
Woman reported missing from Shenandoah National Park