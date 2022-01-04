Black ice likely this morning

Temperatures remain below freezing through noon

Another late-week wintry system possible

REFREEZE ON THE ROADS: Any leftover slushy spots will become icy patches overnight as temperatures drop well into the teens in most areas.

Watch for black ice tonight through midday Tuesday. Temperatures finally warm above freezing with sunshine by lunchtime.

TUESDAY

We’ll start the day with slick conditions as any leftover, melted snow turns to ice overnight. Watch for slick spots on the roads with sunrise temperatures in the teens for most Tuesday morning. We have the full list of Closings and Delays updated here.

Skies turn sunny Tuesday but it will be very cold once again thanks to the leftover snow and arctic air. Highs never get out of the 30s for most hometowns. Winds will be much lighter too.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The middle of the week returns to a more typical weather pattern with highs in the low-mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will push east Wednesday then stall. This sets the stage for more wintry weather later in the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT SNOW POTENTIAL

Another low pressure system will pull precipitation over the area along the stalled out front. With cold air in place, we could see another round of snow Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Most models are favoring a more northwest track which would put the main part of the storm in the Ohio Valley. This could mean any wintry weather wouldn’t be as widespread as our early-week system, with much of the significant accumulation along and west of the Blue Ridge toward the I-64 corridor. That said, we’ll need to watch closely for any changes. Right now, it still looks like we could see some accumulating snow by early Friday.

FRIDAY -SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Colder air follows the system into the weekend with highs only in the 20s & 30s Friday, warming only slightly into the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

The pattern of a few dry days, followed by fronts and precipitation (some wintry), will continue every 3-4 days as we transition back to colder weather. We’ll just need to keep an eye on the timing of each event, as it’s pretty clear Old Man Winter is back.

