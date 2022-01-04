Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash collection system

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a big day for the Town of Rocky Mount as the new “one-armed bandit” trash truck set out for its maiden voyage.

The trek kicked off the new solid waste collection system for the town.

“The overhaul of the system has been discussed in town for years,” begins Mark Moore, Assistant Town Manager. “We were able to use some of that funding from ARPA to put this service that we knew we needed to improve and make more efficient, we’ve used it to improve that service and put it into function now.”

Roughly half a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding, a new one-armed trash truck, and around 2,000 new trash bins later, the town has a more efficient, less dangerous method for trash collection.

The new truck can be operated by one worker, eliminating the need for employees to ride on the back of trucks.

“As we get more efficient and get the process down, the reduced number of employees that we need to pick up trash, they’ll be reallocated in public works to do water projects, mowing, any of those things. There will be no reduction in employees.”

Officials with the Town of Rocky Mount say residents will see increased efficiency in trash pickup as the biggest difference, while town staff will see in increase in safety for workers assigned to the trash collection route.

“Relative to the number of residents that we touch with this project, there have been very minor, few hiccups. One of the most important pieces of this was communication with the public. We were working very hard to make sure that the public knew, because it touches every house in the town.”

The town is still working with the subcontractor to distribute all the bins to residents in the town.

Everyone is able to exchange their bin for another size up to 90 days after it is received.

A trash collection schedule and additional information about the new solid waste collection system can be found here.

