In the wake of redistricting, Deeds plans move to Charlottesville area

BATH CO., Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of redistricting, Democratic State Senator Creigh Deeds said he plans to move to the Charlottesville area and run for re-election there.

The Senate map recently approved by the Virginia Supreme Court places Deeds in Senate District 2 along with two Republicans, Emmett Hanger and Mark Obenshain.

But Deeds said more than 60% of his current constituents are in the area that includes Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. Those counties are now part of Senate District 11.

On Monday morning, Deeds told WDBJ7 he plans to follow those constituents with whom he’s had a relationship for 20 years, and seek re-election there.

