Advertisement

In the wake of redistricting, Deeds plans move to Charlottesville area

Bath County Senator Creigh Deeds says he will move to Choarlottesville to seek re-election in...
Bath County Senator Creigh Deeds says he will move to Choarlottesville to seek re-election in 2023.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH CO., Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of redistricting, Democratic State Senator Creigh Deeds said he plans to move to the Charlottesville area and run for re-election there.

The Senate map recently approved by the Virginia Supreme Court places Deeds in Senate District 2 along with two Republicans, Emmett Hanger and Mark Obenshain.

But Deeds said more than 60% of his current constituents are in the area that includes Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. Those counties are now part of Senate District 11.

On Monday morning, Deeds told WDBJ7 he plans to follow those constituents with whom he’s had a relationship for 20 years, and seek re-election there.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested after fatal shooting at restaurant; another arrested for robbery
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Courtesy: Vinton PD
Vinton Police asking for help locating vehicle after Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Lynchburg senior citizen reported missing
Roanoke City Seal
Rising COVID cases could affect staffing and Roanoke city services
Bedford officer crash
Bedford officer uninjured after crash while responding to call
(FILE)
Close to 26,850 AEP customers without power