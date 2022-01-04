Woman reported missing from Shenandoah National Park

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WDBJ) - The Shenandoah National Park is looking for a missing woman.

Britney N. Pulley, 33, was last reported seen December 24, hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap.

She’s 5′8″ and about 130 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

She might be wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves. She have a blue and gray Ozark Trail 1-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack.

Anyone who has seen Ms. Pulley or has any information about her disappearance is asked to contact Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.