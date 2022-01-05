Advertisement

Amherst County jail inmate dies

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause of death has been determined for an inmate who died in custody early Wednesday.

Terri Melony Thomas was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found unresponsive in her cell during security rounds at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, according to a jail spokesperson.

She was pronounced dead after officers and medical staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator to get her to respond, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the preliminary investigation indicates jail and medical staff responded appropriately to the incident. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

Thomas was being held for allegedly violating a protective order.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan for several inches of snow starting late Thursday night.
Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Roanoke Police
Man arrested for Roanoke shooting
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.
Missing Lynchburg resident found dead

Latest News

Mill Mountain Theatre Spring Classes
7@four: Mill Mountain Theatre Spring Classes
Mill Mountain Theatre Spring Classes
Mill Mountain Theatre Spring Classes
Chief Todd Foreman
Bedford Police Chief to retire at the end of January
An image is shown of a suspect sought for allegedly placing pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 6,...
FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year later