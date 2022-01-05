Amherst County jail inmate dies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause of death has been determined for an inmate who died in custody early Wednesday.

Terri Melony Thomas was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found unresponsive in her cell during security rounds at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, according to a jail spokesperson.

She was pronounced dead after officers and medical staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator to get her to respond, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the preliminary investigation indicates jail and medical staff responded appropriately to the incident. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

Thomas was being held for allegedly violating a protective order.

