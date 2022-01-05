Bedford Police Chief to retire at the end of January

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Todd Foreman always knew he wanted to make a difference through service.

“When I was younger I had the desire to be in law enforcement, I liked serving. I served in the Army National Guard for many years, so I’ve always had a career where I liked serving people and that’s what I really liked about law enforcement.”

Chief Foreman began working in law enforcement in 1993 with the Department of Corrections and became a Bedford Police officer in 1996. He was promoted to Chief in October 2014, and he helped the department become the smallest nationally accredited agency in Virginia.

Foreman’s new role will be with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, where he will be the Director of Law Enforcement Outreach, a position he can fulfill from Bedford.

“I have a vested interest in having a great police department here because I’m going to be still living here, but also because my family is here, the officers are here. I’ve hired almost everyone here, if I didn’t hire them, I’ve worked with them for a long time. They’re family to me.”

The Chief says the most memorable moment of his career was when he made national headlines on an unusual traffic stop.

“I was a Sergeant on patrol, and I stopped a vehicle. Walked up to the vehicle, the driver was acting a little odd. He pulled off, knocked the flashlight out of my hand, and I flipped up in the back of the truck. You can see me on the in-car camera system riding in the back of the truck down the roadway.”

While unlikely to end up on national talk shows, it’s moments like “shop with a cop” where Chief Foreman feels like he made the biggest impact.

“Walking out with the mother and the son at the end of the day where we bought them a bunch of presents and he’s leaving, and he looked at me and said ‘I’ll never forget you’ and he was six years old or something like that. If I can impact him and his future life because of that one time we really interacted closely and got to know each other, that’s the kind of difference I really hope I made in our community.”

Chief Foreman’s official retirement date is February 2.

