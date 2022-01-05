Brookneal man wanted by Campbell County Sheriffs Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for a Brookneal man wanted for possessing a fire arm while under a protective order, according to a press release.

Jacob Todd Hudson, 24, may still be in the Brookneal area.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s location is asked to call or call the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574.

