Advertisement

Brookneal man wanted by Campbell County Sheriffs Office

James Todd Hudson, 24, wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
James Todd Hudson, 24, wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for a Brookneal man wanted for possessing a fire arm while under a protective order, according to a press release.

Jacob Todd Hudson, 24, may still be in the Brookneal area.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s location is asked to call or call the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan for several inches of snow starting late Thursday night.
Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Roanoke Police
Man arrested after Roanoke shooting Monday
Missing Lynchburg resident found dead
Britney Pulley, reported missing by Shenandoah National Park
Woman reported missing from Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Lynchburg trash pickup resumes operation Wednesday
Roanoke County Schools to go mask-optional if Youngkin cancels public health order
Birthdays and anniversaries for January 5, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 5, 2022
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
George Floyd’s niece wounded in New Year’s Day shooting