Centra Health coronavirus census climbs to triple-digits

Lynchburg General Hospital(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health is seeing more patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Wednesday the health system said it’s treating 111 patients with the virus. The majority of those patients are unvaccinated.

Centra officials say the omicron variant is impacting people differently.

“There are some people that are really impacted by omicron. Some people have a milder illness, but that’s really what we saw with delta. Overall though, this is something that we need to take very seriously,” said Dr. Patrick Brown, pediatrician and chief medical informatics officer.

About this time last year, Centra was treating over 130 patients with the virus.

