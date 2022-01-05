Centra Health offers advice to parents as omicron cases soar in children

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Classrooms are filling up with children as students head back to school.

Since winter break, the omicron coronavirus variant has become the dominant strain in the United States.

Officials with Centra Health say that’s meant more pediatric cases.

“Looking at the national data, in the last week of December alone, they say almost a two to threefold increase in the number of admissions for pediatrics,” said Dr. Patrick Brown, pediatrician and chief medical informatics officer.

Brown says the trend has not yet impacted their system.

But because of the national increase, there are some precautions parents can take.

One is continued masking of children in school.

Another is looking out for symptoms in children, like shortness of breath.

“So, if a child has any difficulty breathing, and this could be breathing more quickly than usual, if you see in young children nostrils flaring or looking like they’re taking a lot more effort to breathe, if they’re not drinking or eating as much - all of those are symptoms of respiratory distress in a child,” said Brown.

Brown says these symptoms should be taken seriously as he hopes for this surge to peak and decline soon.

“The hope is that we will see this at least somewhat reflect last year where we had an extraordinary peak in January and then it fell off. But of course, you never know,” said Brown.

If you need to get a test for your child, Brown recommends calling your doctor first.

