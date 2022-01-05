Drivers share “traumatizing” experience surviving the I-95 shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people were stranded on I-95 in freezing temperatures when a truck jackknifed on the highway during the winter storm Monday morning.

The backup lasted upwards of 24 hours for many drivers and passengers, having to go that long without food or water as both directions between Richmond and Washington D.C. were stuck at a standstill.

Caught in the 40-mile stretch of highway were Taylor Mooney and Bailey Ferguson. They were headed to the Steelers game in Pittsburgh from Oak Island North Carolina, a lengthy journey that they would never complete in time. A frustrating experience Ferguson says she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy.

“From 8 o’clock right until 5 a.m. we were in park,” says Ferguson. “We saw no emergency response vehicles, no police, no highway patrol, no fire department no ambulance.”

The girls had no food, and minimal phone service. They were happy they stopped for gas and water when they did earlier that morning so that their vehicle survived the frigid night.

“Two or three hours in, I decided I would leave the car turned on for 20 minutes or so, turn it off for about an hour until it got so cold I needed the heat again,” recalls Mooney. “I would rather freeze than run out of gas and literally not know when we were going to get to move.”

Cars finally started moving again around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mooney and Ferguson called dozens of hotels before realizing they’d have to drive an hour back to Richmond, securing a room at 9 a.m. Putting them in the car for 26 hours total.

“It was so disheartening to see they were still letting people on the interstate and it was still at dead stop traffic for miles as far as you could see,” adds Ferguson. “I so badly wanted to look at those people and say, turn around!”

“It was traumatizing, to say the least,” says Ferguson. “What they should have done is open those emergency access medians, reserved for emergencies such as this and just plow those empty and let people get off and at least turnaround.”

“That should never happen to anybody else and I really hope this is rectified going forward,” says Ferguson.

Gloria Settle and her husband were on their way to vacation in Florida with friends when they got stuck.

“I just kept saying this is unbelievable to happen like this,’ says Settle, who was still in the car with her husband during our Zoom call, still on their way South.

“We saw tons of elderly people in their cars and I just felt for them. Children. Animals. Horses in trailers,” says Settle. “This should have never ever happened.”

