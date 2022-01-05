HOMETOWN HOOPS: Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County after COVID hiatus

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Now in its 15th year, the annual Chance Harman Classic returns to Floyd County High School this weekend with another star-studded field, following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Starting day one, I would have never believed that it would be what it is today,” said organizer Brian Harman. “That’s taken a lot of support from coaches, players, the community and just has really blown up and grown tremendously.”

Harman, the Buffaloes’ boys basketball coach, is thrilled to see the return of the annual hoops event, named for his late son Chance, who died in 2007 from pediatric cancer.

The two-day event is set to feature 11 games, and some top-ranked teams with Division I talent are once again making their way to Floyd.

“We’re all going through something bad at a certain time, but they want to see something good come from it,” said Harman. “I think when we reach out to these guys, they just want to be a part of something good, and they want to take their teams to a smaller atmosphere, but the atmosphere is really big and it’s for a great cause.”

This year’s classic will feature a 3-point competition, in lieu of the traditional dunk contest, as well as its first girls game between Auburn and Floyd County.

Harman says it’s a special chance for his daughter, Buffaloes guard Destiny Harman, to make her debut in the event honoring her brother.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be a part of it and be the first game, girls-wise, we’ve ever had.’ So we’re excited about that,” he said. “It will probably be tough for her at times because she was two at the time that he passed away, so she remembers him, so it’ll be tough. It’ll be exciting for our family. It’ll be emotional, too. But it’ll be a great day.”

The Classic has raised about $400,000 since it began in 2007, with proceeds going towards cancer research and scholarships for local high-schoolers.

Harman says he hopes to pass the $500,000 mark in 2022.

“Somebody had to help Chance get an extra day,” said Harman. “And if we could help a kid make a goal of theirs at a school or help a kid through a sickness, or something like that, that’s what somebody did for us, and that meant more to us than anything.”

