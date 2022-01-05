Advertisement

LewisGale Medical Center breaks records for babies delivered at hospital in 2021

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From January 1, 20201 to December 31, 2021, LewisGale Medical Center broke its previous record for the number of babies birthed at the hospital. A total of 1,181 babies were delivered. That’s the most in the hospital’s 112-year history.

The previous birth record was set in 1995, with 1,075 babies born in a 12-month period.

The news comes as the Virginia Department of Health recently approved the facility for a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

In addition, construction has wrapped up on the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Wing. Renovations included upgrades to delivery suites, patient rooms, and new birthing tubs.

“It really just got busy and it’s been good, it’s been a lot of additions, to make this fully functional labor and delivery also feel like a birthing center, it’s a lot of upgrades to the rooms, birthing tubs, cozy units, that’s been very attractive to the patients,” said Dr. Harry Wexler, an OBGYN for LewisGale.

Dr. Wexler said he hopes to see LewisGale have at least 1,182 births in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Plan for several inches of snow starting late Thursday night.
Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week
Man found shot in Roanoke
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

The VDH prepared 400 tests for their weekly drive-thru event at the Salem Civic Center before...
RCAHD announces record high COVID cases, hospitalizations
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball grabs win over Stetson 75-59 Tuesday night
Southeast Roanoke residents tell us they'd gone without power or hot water since Monday morning.
Roanoke residents endure power outages
Hokies men’s basketball falls to N.C. State 68-63