LewisGale Medical Center breaks records for babies delivered at hospital in 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From January 1, 20201 to December 31, 2021, LewisGale Medical Center broke its previous record for the number of babies birthed at the hospital. A total of 1,181 babies were delivered. That’s the most in the hospital’s 112-year history.

The previous birth record was set in 1995, with 1,075 babies born in a 12-month period.

The news comes as the Virginia Department of Health recently approved the facility for a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

In addition, construction has wrapped up on the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Wing. Renovations included upgrades to delivery suites, patient rooms, and new birthing tubs.

“It really just got busy and it’s been good, it’s been a lot of additions, to make this fully functional labor and delivery also feel like a birthing center, it’s a lot of upgrades to the rooms, birthing tubs, cozy units, that’s been very attractive to the patients,” said Dr. Harry Wexler, an OBGYN for LewisGale.

Dr. Wexler said he hopes to see LewisGale have at least 1,182 births in 2022.

