Lynchburg trash pickup resumes operation Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg trash pick up services will resume regular operations Wednesday after not being able to finish Tuesdays’ routes , according to the City of Lynchburg.

Residents should take their trash to the curb on their scheduled day and leave it until crews are able to collect it, according to the city.

The city says they are working as fast as possible to catch up and appreciates the patience of residents.

