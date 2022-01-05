More wintry weather likely late Thursday

Increasing clouds today with highs in the 30s and 40s

Next Winter storm moves in late Thursday

Bitter cold and windy on Friday

WEDNESDAY

The middle of the week returns to a more typical weather pattern with highs in the low-mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will push east Wednesday and stalls out. This sets the stage for more wintry weather later in the week.

Increasing clouds with seasonable conditions this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Thursday starts out with increasing clouds, however, another low pressure system will pull precipitation over the area during the evening. With cold air in place, we are likely to see another round of snow develop impacting most of the area.

TIMING: Snow is likely to overspread the area after 5PM Thursday and become more widespread toward midnight. There may be a brief period of rain, but this is mostly a snow event.

AMOUNTS: Models are in general agreement of several inches of snow, with with higher totals along the VA/WV border, tapering to little to no accumulation toward the Southside.

WINDS: Winds will increase behind the system with gusts topping 25mph at times Friday.

TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the onset of the snow, dropping to the upper 20s by Friday morning.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT? This storm isn’t as strong as the last one and has less available water content, however, temperatures will be much colder and snow will stick faster and snowfall will be more of a powdery consistency as the event unfolds.

More snow likely late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

WHAT TO PLAN FOR

Plan for at least a few inches of snow (see map below) starting after 6PM Thursday, ending before sunrise Friday

Roads will become snow-covered faster as temperatures drop to the 20s during the storm

Travel impacts late Thursday night and Friday

Plan for Friday school closings

Increased winds Friday will lead to blowing and some drifting snow

Impacts to the Friday morning commute are LIKELY, along with school closings and delays.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Colder air follows the system into the weekend with highs only in the 20s & 30s Friday, warming only slightly into the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

The pattern of a few dry days, followed by fronts and precipitation (some wintry), will continue every 3-4 days as we transition back to colder weather. We’ll just need to keep an eye on the timing of each event, as it’s pretty clear Old Man Winter is back.

