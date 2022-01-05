Advertisement

RCAHD announces record high COVID cases, hospitalizations

The VDH prepared 400 tests for their weekly drive-thru event at the Salem Civic Center before again running out and turning dozens more cars away.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts announced a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations today, right before another packed testing event at the Salem Civic Center.

There have been over 2,200 new cases since last week.

That adds up to a total of about 43,000 cases in the health districts, with 115 hospitalizations.

Demand is still high for testing after the holiday season.

The health department prepared 400 PCR tests today but still ended up turning cars away when they ran out.

”We’re working on creating even more events, we’re hoping to get more rolled out. The state is supporting all sites this week, there are going to be 51 testing sites across the state,” said Communications Officer Christie Wills.

Due to a time conflict, next week’s testing event at the Civic Center will take place from 9 a.m. - noon.

Tests are free and do not require an appointment.

