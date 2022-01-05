Roanoke County Schools to go mask-optional if Youngkin cancels public health order

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board passed a motion for masks to be optional for students if Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin cancels the state’s mask-related public health order, according to Director of Community Relations Chuck Lionberger.

The motion was proposed by Windsor Hills District Representative Cheryl Facciani and the board passed it Tuesday night.

The motion passed 3-2.

