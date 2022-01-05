Roanoke homeowners see significant increase in real estate assessments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many homeowners in the city of Roanoke could be in for a surprise when they open their real estate assessments.

After several years of moderate increases, the value of residential properties has jumped, in some cases, by double digits.

And that means the amount homeowners pay in taxes will likely rise as well.

“Last year, the economists projected a V-shaped economy rebound, and Roanoke is no different,” said Susan Lower, Roanoke’s Director of Real Estate Valuation. In a briefing for members of Roanoke City Council Monday afternoon, Lower said the city is seeing its biggest increase in the value of real estate in about 15 years.

While commercial real estate assessments were up by only about 2%, single family homes increased by an average of 11%.

“Now that does not mean that every single person gets 11%,” Lower told city council. “You know it’s all driven by sales, so if we had a lot of sales activity in the last year in a particular neighborhood it might be more than 11%. It might be less.”

For a house valued at $175,000, an 11% increase in the assessment would raise the tax bill by $234.85, assuming the city’s tax rate remains the same.

City Manager Bob Cowell acknowledged the impact on homeowners.

“The good part of that is, that means that people’s property values are worth more than they were worth before,” Cowell said during the meeting. “The downside of that means that everyone’s tax bills go up as well. For us, of course as mentioned, that means also that revenues are increasing.”

Homeowners can challenge an assessment if they believe the supporting information is incorrect.

The deadline to appeal to the city’s Office of Real Estate Valuation is February 1.

