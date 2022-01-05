Roanoke residents endure power outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly 500 employees and contractors across Appalachian Power’s service area worked to turn the lights back on Tuesday.

Among those affected was the neighborhood on 6th St SE and Montrose in Roanoke, with over 100 homes losing power Monday morning after the winter storm.

Duane Howard spent his day calling everyone from the power company, to the city, and fire department, expressing concern for his neighbors

“I have two elderly ladies who live across the street from me, but then it flashed back on this morning, we got our hopes up, and 15 seconds it was back off again,” says Duane Howard, commending one neighbor who connected extension chords to a home behind them.

Many residents anxiously watched workers inspect power lines block by block.

Appalachian Power stated additional crews have been called in from Ohio as drones and helicopters assess damage throughout the region.

Howard called WDBJ7 later, updating that power was restored to Southeast Roanoke around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

