St. Mark’s Lutheran Church opens revamped food pantry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s existed for the last 40 years, but now the food pantry at St. Mark’s is reopening after a makeover. It’s now called the Lion’s Share.

In previous years, the food pantry gave away food in the form of a packaged box, which didn’t give guests any choice in the items they received. Now anyone can come in when the pantry is open and select whatever they need including dairy, produce and toiletry items.

St. Mark’s partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia and helps feed hundreds of local neighbors in need each month.

“So in the past we’ve done a prepared bag and what we’ve discovered in the past few weeks since we’ve been open is that people really enjoy getting to pick what they want. ‘Oh, I can make a meal with these two things,’ and it’s really giving them the option, helps to reduce waste but also gives them the dignity to pick what they want,” said Jacob Gordon, a co-coordinator of the Lion’s Share.

There is also a free clothes closet at the church. Both are open 5-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

