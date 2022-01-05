Advertisement

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church opens revamped food pantry

The pantry has already been open for a few weeks, but on Wednesday, the church held a ribbon...
The pantry has already been open for a few weeks, but on Wednesday, the church held a ribbon cutting.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s existed for the last 40 years, but now the food pantry at St. Mark’s is reopening after a makeover. It’s now called the Lion’s Share.

In previous years, the food pantry gave away food in the form of a packaged box, which didn’t give guests any choice in the items they received. Now anyone can come in when the pantry is open and select whatever they need including dairy, produce and toiletry items.

St. Mark’s partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia and helps feed hundreds of local neighbors in need each month.

“So in the past we’ve done a prepared bag and what we’ve discovered in the past few weeks since we’ve been open is that people really enjoy getting to pick what they want. ‘Oh, I can make a meal with these two things,’ and it’s really giving them the option, helps to reduce waste but also gives them the dignity to pick what they want,” said Jacob Gordon, a co-coordinator of the Lion’s Share.

There is also a free clothes closet at the church. Both are open 5-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plan for several inches of snow starting late Thursday night.
Ready for round two? More wintry weather possible late this week
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Roanoke Police
Man arrested for Roanoke shooting
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.
Missing Lynchburg resident found dead

Latest News

Lion's Share Food Pantry Opens
Chief Todd Foreman
Bedford Police Chief to retire at the end of January
Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash system
Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash collection system
Amherst County Warming Center
Amherst County closes warming center