Town of Bedford says electric utility already prepping for Thursday night winter weather

Bedford Electric
Bedford Electric(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday’s winter storm left thousands across our hometowns in the dark. One of the area’s smaller electric service providers says it’s already preparing for Thursday night’s storm.

Bedford Electric has had a busy week restoring power to households from the Town of Bedford to Big Island, and trimming trees in hopes of preventing possible outages from the snowstorm later this week. The town says it feels its location and resources provide an advantage to helping customers who lose power.

“First off, we don’t want the power to go off ever, but it is a reality,” explains Bart Warner, Bedford Town Manager. “So in the rare occasion that the power goes out, we feel like we are in a position to respond more quickly and more efficiently.”

According to the town, as of 4:00 p,m. Tuesday, all Bedford Electric customers had power restored.

