VDOT pre-treating roads ahead of anticipated snowfall

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT started pre-treating roads Wednesday ahead of another possible winter storm.

VDOT Salem posted photos of workers putting down brine on the roads to prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the road’s surface. VDOT spokesman Jason Bond says this will continue into Thursday on interstates and primary roads throughout the region.

Bond is also reminding drivers to plan their travels around the weather, ideally not during a snow event, and says despite challenges with COVID, the department is doing its best to stay safe and keep the roads clear.

”We have been adjusting our crews to social distance, practice safety precautions, and certainly will be continuing to plow and treat roads for this storm,” explains Bond.

With the ground being colder, the snow is expected to stick to the roads by Thursday’s rush hour into Friday morning. VDOT asks drivers to plan accordingly, and be patient during their commute.

