Advertisement

$5 million announced for COVID testing centers across Virginia

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Department of Health will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase COVID testing availability across the Commonwealth, according to Governor Ralph Northam’s office.

Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment. New testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which VDH says are the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19, and will supplement locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.

“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to do everything we can do increase access,” said Governor Northam. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”

The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Roanoke, Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William and Richmond that have been operating since October.

“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”

These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in January. Each of the nine sites will operate between 4-6 days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location. The first CTC will open January 8 in Richmond, with eight more opening in the coming weeks.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the region with Storm Warnings across the...
Light snow, wind and low wind chills with our next winter storm
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
WATCH: Roanoke County Schools holds special meeting about district mask policy
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling
.
One in three Virginia COVID tests comes back positive over the last week
A vehicle leaves the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen, in Kin, Okinawa prefecture, southern...
Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump