Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford

RADFORD/CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Although the two jackpot-winning tickets in the January 5 Powerball drawing were not bought in Virginia, two winning Powerball tickets were drawn in the New River Valley, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The two tickets each had winnings of $50,000 were bought at the following locations, according to the Virginia Lottery:

Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg

Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford

Sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated more than $18 million in profit. All of which will go to K-12 education, according to the Virginia Lottery.

