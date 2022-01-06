Advertisement

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball Powerplay logo(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD/CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Although the two jackpot-winning tickets in the January 5 Powerball drawing were not bought in Virginia, two winning Powerball tickets were drawn in the New River Valley, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The two tickets each had winnings of $50,000 were bought at the following locations, according to the Virginia Lottery:

  • Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg
  • Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford

Sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated more than $18 million in profit. All of which will go to K-12 education, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the region with Storm Warnings across the...
Light snow, wind and low wind chills with our next winter storm
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
Roanoke County Schools calls special meeting about district mask policy
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

William Cody Grimes
Suspect enters plea in attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy
Carilion Clinic lot
Carilion Clinic holds electronics recycling event on Saturday
(FILE)
More than 90 percent of reported outages restored after storm, according to AEP
Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays.
Father Fights for Late Toddler’s Court Case After Delays