Advertisement

Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation rebrands

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands is starting the year with a big regional push for business.

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation is working on developing a new industrial area in Low Moor, as well as other projects using new marketing assets to better represent the region.

They have refreshed their mission, vision and values with a new logo, website, a fresh photography library and a more active branded social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

”So we did a full revamp and refresh to really showcase what’s behind me,” said Krystal Onaitis, AHEDC Chair, at the development site, “a diamond in the rough of what we’re embarking on for industrial pad site development of grading out over 50 acres.”

The economic development corporation exists to actively market the region to new business and industry prospects while also helping current companies expand and thrive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the region with Storm Warnings across the...
Light snow, wind and low wind chills with our next winter storm
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
WATCH: Roanoke County Schools holds special meeting about district mask policy
A quick burst of snow is about all we'll see tonight, mostly in the mountains.
Light snow for some; temperatures plummet overnight
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.

Latest News

DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
Gov. Ralph Northam visited Craig County Thursday morning, making what could be his final visit...
Gov. Northam visits Craig County schools
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Senators Warner and Kaine speak out on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack
Rail Yard Dawgs Weekend Preview
Chase the Chill
Chase the Chill