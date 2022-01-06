Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation rebrands

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands is starting the year with a big regional push for business.

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation is working on developing a new industrial area in Low Moor, as well as other projects using new marketing assets to better represent the region.

They have refreshed their mission, vision and values with a new logo, website, a fresh photography library and a more active branded social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

”So we did a full revamp and refresh to really showcase what’s behind me,” said Krystal Onaitis, AHEDC Chair, at the development site, “a diamond in the rough of what we’re embarking on for industrial pad site development of grading out over 50 acres.”

The economic development corporation exists to actively market the region to new business and industry prospects while also helping current companies expand and thrive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.