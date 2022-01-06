A birthday party with a purpose

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s State Theater saw a special show, a one-time showing of a film intended to do more than entertain.

At the theater was Montana Camden. She’s five, and in a way, the night was sort of about her.

But technically, it was about artist, entrepreneur, and most of all entertainer Mark Cline.

“You know,” he said, “it’s my 61st birthday. I was born in 1961. I rented out the whole movie theater!”

And then he told all his friends, so they could come and celebrate.

“It’s wonderful to be here,” said Jay Lewis of the Rockbridge Board of Supervisors, just one of a number of local notables there. “It’s a great cause, as Mark always does, and just happy to be a part of it.”

Which meant they also bought tickets, because Mark Cline doesn’t just throw a party like anyone else.

“Yeah, I mean any time I do an event like this, I always try to find a way to raise money for somebody that needs it, and usually its children,” Cline said. “My wife and I really like to help out kids, and this was a perfect opportunity.”

“Right now, I’m carrying her and picking her wheelchair up and down,” explained Amber Camden, Montana’s Mom. And Montana’s growing.

“So we hit milestones we never thought we would, you know?” Camden said.

So she’s going to need a special van, something that can cost upwards of $70,000.

And so Mark Cline threw a party. So his friends could help Montana get a van.

“So I was really shocked, you know,” Camden said. “Just when you don’t think someone’s looking out for you, they are.”

