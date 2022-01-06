Advertisement

Carilion Clinic holds electronics recycling event on Saturday

Carilion Clinic lot
Carilion Clinic lot(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have old, unused electronics laying around, you could use them to help Carilion build a new cancer center while also taking care of the environment.

The hospital system has teamed up with River Acceptance to hold an electronic recycling event this Saturday, January 8th.

The site will collect old computers, printers, tablets, phones, power cables and other unused electronics.

This is the first time the hospital has held an event like this. They say this is a good way to enhance public health in the community while also donating rebates to the health system’s campaign for a new cancer center.

“We always want to encourage our staff, our facilities, and our larder community to protect the environment both at work and at home, and we feel like this is a really great opportunity to do that. When you keep electronics out of the landfill, that can have a really positive impact on the environment, and subsequently, a really positive impact on public health,” explains Sara Wohlford, Director of Sustainability with Carilion Clinic.

The event will take place from 7:30 am to 2:30 PM in the Riverside Campus Parking Lot 3.

The group will not be accepting old televisions or household appliances like refrigerators or crock pots.

