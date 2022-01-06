Advertisement

Chase the Chill event returns to Lynchburg

Chase the Chill returns to Lynchburg for its sixth annual event.
Chase the Chill returns to Lynchburg for its sixth annual event.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg residents needing warm clothing with the upcoming cold weather are in luck.

The sixth annual Chase the Chill event started Thursday morning.

The event provides free clothing at Park View Community Mission and the 9th Street human services building.

Organizers say it’s a great way to reach those in need.

“Our project allows them to have something that has been by and large handmade, and made with love and care, and they don’t have to prove a thing. If they like it, if they need it, it’s theirs,” said Kate Goodman.

The clothing will stay put until it’s all taken.

