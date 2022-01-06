Covington works on sink hole

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Work crews are continuing to repair a sink hole in Covington.

The large hole opened up Sunday, closing West Chestnut Street next to Covington High School.

The city manager told city council that there are several issues involved, from a collapsed pipe to a blocked manhole and other former repairs that may have been involved. The repairs could take some time.

