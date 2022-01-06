Advertisement

Covington works on sink hole

The road is closed while work is going on.
The road is closed while work is going on.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Work crews are continuing to repair a sink hole in Covington.

The large hole opened up Sunday, closing West Chestnut Street next to Covington High School.

The city manager told city council that there are several issues involved, from a collapsed pipe to a blocked manhole and other former repairs that may have been involved. The repairs could take some time.

