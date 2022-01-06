Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays, “It’s not getting justice for Harper”

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harper Mitchell loved Christmas and her family – especially her brothers.

“And he says that he wished his sister was here to play with him-- he comes up here and says it’s the best place ever,” said TJ.

Her dad, TJ Mitchell says he and his son visit Harper’s Wytheville memorial often. But this time, he wants to share her story and why he’ll never stop fighting for his little girl.

“We don’t need other kids in the same position as Harper,” said TJ.

Harper passed away in 2020, her mother Amanda Mitchell, and Andrew Byrd both face charges in relation to her death. Since the two have been arrested, both of their court cases have been continued well over a dozen times.

“They’re letting them get by with continue continue continue and that needs to be alright. This is enough continuance let’s get on with whatever the next step may be, trial or whatever they want to do.”

TJ says he has very little information on why—and after speaking with Radford’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehack—he still doesn’t know much.

“They’re not really giving me no reasons. They’re just saying while you’re wanting it continued or courts continued or I’m not getting a direct, answer,” said TJ.

WDBJ7 did reach out to Rehak about Byrd’s case in December, he briefly said in an email:

“Any perceived delay can be attributed in part because it’s now a capital murder case,” said TJ.

He did not comment any further on the case.

TJ and his family are also pushing to create a bill in Harper’s memory, establishing stricter guidelines for crimes involving children.

“No parent go through what I’m having to go through. And kids need to have a voice. There’s no voice for the kids. There’s nobody ---there’s nobody on their side. They’re not there’s nobody to help them,” said TJ.

And as TJ sits by his daughter’s side, he knows one thing— Harper’s family will be her voice and never stop fighting.

According to court websites, Byrd and Amanda are set to appear in court in March 2022.

