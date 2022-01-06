Advertisement

First baby of 2022 celebrated at Galax hospital

Luka Ian, born at Twin County Regional Healthcare
Luka Ian, born at Twin County Regional Healthcare
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Twin County Regional Healthcare has welcomed its first baby of 2022, according to the hospital.

Luka Ian was born on Jan. 4 at 8:13 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 18.9 inches.

“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Arielle Wilder, Women’s Services Director.

The family was provided with a gift basket from TCRH and other gifts from local businesses.

