First baby of 2022 celebrated at Galax hospital
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Twin County Regional Healthcare has welcomed its first baby of 2022, according to the hospital.
Luka Ian was born on Jan. 4 at 8:13 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 18.9 inches.
“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Arielle Wilder, Women’s Services Director.
The family was provided with a gift basket from TCRH and other gifts from local businesses.
