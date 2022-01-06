Advertisement

Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm

Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.(ALEXA WELCH EDLUND | Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm predicted to bring snow and other winter weather to many parts of Virginia Thursday night.

This storm comes on the heels of a storm Monday that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Commonwealth. Many areas still have snow and ice from that storm, and some remain without power because of fallen trees.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

Northam urges Virginians to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.

