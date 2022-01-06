Judge dismisses lawsuit against VEC after agreement reached

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Virginia Employment Commission after an agreement was reached between the VEC and plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center and other organizations over Virginia’s slow processing of unemployment claims.

The Legal Aid Justice Center the judge had both parties put together a proposed dismissal order in December. The two came to an agreement and filed the order, which was signed by the judge Thursday.

