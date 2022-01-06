Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit against VEC after agreement reached

A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia...
A senior advisor to Governor Ralph Northam updated lawmakers on efforts by the Virginia Employment Commission to deal with the crush of claims.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Virginia Employment Commission after an agreement was reached between the VEC and plaintiffs.

The lawsuit was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center and other organizations over Virginia’s slow processing of unemployment claims.

The Legal Aid Justice Center the judge had both parties put together a proposed dismissal order in December. The two came to an agreement and filed the order, which was signed by the judge Thursday.

