Senator Kaine describes I-95 ordeal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says it once took him 13 hours to ride his bicycle from Richmond to Washington. Tuesday, it took him twice as long, after he was caught in a 50-mile traffic jam on Interstate 95.

“The only thing I ate was one orange and the only liquid I had was one 16-ounce Dr. Pepper,” Kaine told reporters as he finally arrived at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Kaine was caught in an epic backup along with thousands of other drivers, after heavy snow and icy pavement shut down Interstate 95 in both directions.

During a teleconference with reporters Wednesday morning, he said he it could have been worse, and was for others who were caught in the gridlock.

“It was pretty tough, but I had it a lot better than most,” Kaine said. “I had a warm coat, and I had a full tank of gas and there were an awful lot of people around me who were in packed cars, maybe with kids, maybe with seniors, maybe with pets, maybe people with medical conditions running out of gas along the way.”

Kaine said he will leave it to the state to review its maintenance procedures, and determine what could have been done differently, and what improvements might keep it from happening again.

Despite the ordeal, he was looking for the silver lining in the storm clouds that shut down a major highway.

“So it was a miserable experience in some ways, but I also learned some things,” Kaine said. “And I also had some just wonderful interactions with people of the kind you often have when the chips are down and people pull together. And I saw that a lot during that 27 hours.”

Kaine said he was very happy to arrive in Washington in time for an important meeting on the Voting Rights Act, and to take his oldest son to dinner for his birthday, before turning in and sleeping, he said, “for a very long time.”

