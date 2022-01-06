Lynchburg Public Works operates with 15 open positions ahead of more potential snow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night could bring more snow to Lynchburg.

The city’s public works department has crews getting ready for a small snow event.

“All the vehicles are loaded up. All the equipment’s loaded up and ready to go,” said Clay Simmons, deputy director.

But this department is facing a problem bigger than a couple inches of snow.

Right now public works has 15 open positions. Tack on staff out with coronavirus and they’re down more than 20 people.

“To kind of put that into perspective, our entire streets department is only about 25 people, so you’re talking nearly down a division,” said Simmons.

Simmons says they’re using other city staff to help out. They’ll pitch in as a private contractor also assists the city.

Simmons says without that help, the winter weather response would slow down.

“It would be a slowed response. It would take us much longer to get [primary streets] and [secondary streets] cleared,” said Simmons.

For now the roads are being treated as the hill city heads into Thursday night.

They ask for your patience as they work through the weather.

