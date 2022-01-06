More snow, wind and low wind chills move in

Winter Advisories and Warnings issued

Next Winter storm moves in late Thursday

Bitter cold and windy on Friday

Winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Highlands and Greenbrier and Winter Weather Advisories for the I-81 corridor starting Thursday afternoon and lingering into sunrise Friday for a light but impactful snow event.

Thursday starts out with increasing clouds, however, another low pressure system will pull precipitation over the area during the evening. With cold air in place, we are likely to see a quick changeover from any rain to a mix, then snow from southwest to northeast through the evening.

LOCATION SNOW START TIMES PROJECTED SNOWFALL NEW RIVER VALLY Between 5-7 PM 2-4″ ROANOKE VALLEY Between 6-8 PM 1-3″ LYNCHBURG/CENTRAL VA Between 7-10 PM 1-2″ DANVILLE/SOUTHSIDE Between 8-11 PM Trace to 1″ HIGHLANDS & GREENBRIER Between 5-8 PM 4-6″

Snow will enter the region shortly after the evening commute Thursday, wrapping up after midnight. (WDBJ7)

TIMING

Snow is likely to overspread the area after 6PM from the southwest Thursday and become more widespread toward midnight as it spreads northeast. There may be a brief period of rain, but this is mostly a snow event as temperatures will be in the 30s at onset.

AMOUNTS

On average, models are in agreement of several inches of snow for most, with higher totals of 2-4″ along the VA/WV border, tapering to little to no accumulation toward the Southside.

Here's a look at how much snow may fall. (WDBJ Weather)

WINDS

Winds will increase behind the system with gusts topping 25mph as the storm departs early Friday morning. This will lead to very low wind chills.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS

Temperatures drop from the 30s Thursday evening as the snow begins, to the 20s and upper teens by sunrise Friday morning. This combined with the increased wind will create wind chills in the single digits in some areas Friday morning.

Temperatures will feel like the single digits early Friday morning. (WDBJ7)

WHAT TO PLAN FOR

Plan for at least a few inches of snow (see map) starting after 6PM Thursday, ending between 1-3 a.m. Friday

Roads will become snow-covered faster as temperatures drop to the 20s during the storm

Travel impacts late Thursday night and Friday

Plan for Friday school closings

Increased winds Friday will lead to blowing and some drifting snow

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Colder air follows the system into the weekend with highs only in the 20s & 30s Friday, warming to the 40s Saturday with highs nearing 50° by Sunday. Another system may brings a few rain showers Sunday that may start as a brief period of freezing rain north of Interstate 64.

NEXT WEEK

Another cold blast of arctic air returns next week with highs in the 30s. We’ll need to continue our search for storms as the active pattern continues into mid-month.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.