More than 90 percent of reported outages restored after storm, according to AEP

(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power is reporting through its outage map about 4,203 customers were without service as of Wednesday evening after Monday’s winter weather.

Up to eight inches of heavy, wet snow fell January 3 in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area, according to the utility, causing damage that left more than 45,000 customers without electric service.

Read more from the latest update from AEP below:

Outages

More than 90 percent of customers who lost power as a result of the storm have had service restored.

Areas with the most storm-related outages include:

Albemarle County, 2,090

Nelson County, 788

Amherst County, 453

Bedford County, 248

City of Lynchburg, 83

Storm Response Efforts

As restoration efforts become concentrated in the most heavily-damaged areas, crews are working on outages that affect smaller numbers of customers.

While only a dozen outages remain that affect 100 or more customers, there are around 180 locations at which crews need to make repairs in order to restore service to the 3,900 customers still without power.

More than 375 workers remain dedicated to the restoration effort.

Employees are observing COVID-19 safety precautions as they go about restoring service in order to protect themselves, our customers and the public.

Restoration Estimates

Most of the remaining storm-related outages are for customers in Albemarle, Amherst and Nelson counties, with some in the City of Lynchburg.

Except in isolated cases or areas with extensive damage, we expect to have service restored by Friday afternoon.

For the best available information on each specific outage, click the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Weather

A weather system later today will bring accumulation of light, dry snow across parts of West Virginia and into Virginia, with some wet, heavier snow in northeast Tennessee and far southwest Virginia. The snow, along with gusty winds tonight and cold temperatures across the region through Friday, may create poor driving and working conditions that could slow restoration efforts. Although the coming weather system is not expected to cause significant additional outages, we are preparing for that possibility.

Safety Messages

Treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/

