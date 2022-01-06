QVC distribution facility to remain closed indefinitely after fire

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WDBJ) - A large QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina will remain closed for an extended period of time and close to 2,000 people who work there are losing their jobs.

“We already know the building will remain closed for an extended period and there will not be work there for the team for the foreseeable future,” according to an email to WDBJ7 from QVC’s media relations team.

It was last month that a huge fire broke out at the facility, destroying much of the building and leaving one person dead. Kevon Ricks was a contractor who worked for QVC.

According to QVC, the company has not made any long-term decisions about the site and there will not be work for the foreseeable future for the hundreds who worked there.

QVC filed a WARN notification with state and local government officials, which according to QVC is a federal obligation based on the loss of employment, and allows the various state agencies to begin to extend assistance to former employees.

The company paid each employee a $500 emergency allowance last month and will offer extended shutdown pay through February 1. Employees may also receive help through the company’s Team Member Relief Fund.

