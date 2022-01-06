Advertisement

QVC distribution facility to remain closed indefinitely after fire

QVC facility to remain closed indefinitely after fire there
QVC facility to remain closed indefinitely after fire there(WRAL)
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WDBJ) - A large QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina will remain closed for an extended period of time and close to 2,000 people who work there are losing their jobs.

“We already know the building will remain closed for an extended period and there will not be work there for the team for the foreseeable future,” according to an email to WDBJ7 from QVC’s media relations team.

It was last month that a huge fire broke out at the facility, destroying much of the building and leaving one person dead. Kevon Ricks was a contractor who worked for QVC.

According to QVC, the company has not made any long-term decisions about the site and there will not be work for the foreseeable future for the hundreds who worked there.

QVC filed a WARN notification with state and local government officials, which according to QVC is a federal obligation based on the loss of employment, and allows the various state agencies to begin to extend assistance to former employees.

The company paid each employee a $500 emergency allowance last month and will offer extended shutdown pay through February 1. Employees may also receive help through the company’s Team Member Relief Fund.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the region with Storm Warnings across the...
Light snow, wind and low wind chills with our next winter storm
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
WATCH: Roanoke County Schools holds special meeting about district mask policy
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We have answers to your questions.
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Virginia National Guard prepares for a winter storm
Status check: Four Virginians charged in Capitol insurrection
$5 million announced for COVID testing centers across Virginia
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling