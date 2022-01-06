Advertisement

Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling

Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has rescinded its vote earlier this week about requiring masks in schools.

On a 4-1 vote at a special Thursday meeting, the board reversed its vote that would make masks optional for students if Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin cancels the state’s mask-related public health order. Instead, the board is hoping Youngkin will remove some mandates, and will wait for updated state guidelines.

The board didn’t consult legal counsel before the vote, as doing so would have violated state law.

This is a developing story.

