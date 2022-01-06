Advertisement

Roanoke vaccination center closing Friday because of expected weather

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closing its COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Roaoke Friday, January 7, plus four others, due to “expected inclement weather.:

People with appointments will be notified and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule, according to VDH.

VDH made the decision to close the centers in Charlottesville, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Prince William and Roanoke “out of an abundance of caution for the public and staff,” according to VDH. The CVCs in Chesterfield, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond will be open with regular hours.

VDH will decide Friday whether to open the closed CVC sites Saturday.  Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.

