Senators Warner and Kaine speak out on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - On the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack at the US Capitol, Virginia’s two Senators honored the men and women who defended the U.S. Capitol.

Both men spoke on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

Warner highlighted members of the Virginia National Guard who helped secure Capitol Hill.

“These men and women who were called up on January 6th and 7th, were called from their jobs, their studies, most importantly their families,” Warner said.

And Kaine spoke of Virginians who died in the days after the attack, including four officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department who took their own lives.

“I am haunted by the deaths of these four Virginians to suicide,” Kaine said, “because I wonder if they felt abandoned. Did they feel abandoned by us?”

Their comments were part of longer remarks both Senators delivered in support of voting rights legislation.

