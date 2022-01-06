State Police advise delaying travel during overnight storm

(WDBJ/Virginia State Police Release) - With forecasters calling for another significant round of winter weather across Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning, Virginia State Police are encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid traveling during inclement conditions.

During another snowstorm early this week, from 12:01 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday, troopers report responding to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles statewide.

“Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia,” said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director. “State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week.”

If you have to travel during the storm, police are urging you to take some safety tips into consideration:

- Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle before you travel.

- Use your headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

- Drive for conditions; slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

- Always buckle up.

- Avoid distractions; put down the phone.

Additional tips for winter weather driving and preparedness are available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website at nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips?fbclid=IwAR0VqG5qdHCnk0lnEguchU48Nxe8Vm-u6jeF9sccEMS_W0UkKq0TSbvGEXU and ready.gov/winter-weather.

